Man due in court after report of grievous wounding with a crossbow in Craigavon on Friday
The initial report of the incident was received around 5am, when officers attended the scene of the incident in the Rosmoyle estate.
Detectives have charged the 23-year-old with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, October 30.
Three men aged 23, 32 and 34 were arrested soon after the incident but only one person has been charged.
On Friday, police said: "We received a report at around 5am that a man in his 20s was shot twice in the leg with a crossbow. Officers attended alongside colleagues from NI Ambulance Service who took the injured man to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would ask anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage or any information which could assist with their enquiries, to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 219 of 27/10/23."