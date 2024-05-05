Man due in court after windows broken at two properties and woman assaulted
He will appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.Two other men, also aged in their 20s, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
A fourth man arrested was released on Saturday.
Earlier, a PSNI spokesperson said they were investigating a report on Saturday morning that a number of windows had been broken at two properties in the Brookfield Mill area of the town.
It was also reported a woman was assaulted in one of the properties and sustained a head injury.