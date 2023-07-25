PSNI. Photo: Arthur Allison

Two men entered the property in the Castlevue Park area of Moira last Thursday (July 20) and made off with a large sum of money and several items.

Police said a 50-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear before a court in Newry on Tuesday morning (July 25).

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Police received a report at approximately 5.30pm on Friday, July 21 that the burglary had occurred at 7.30pm on Thursday July 20.

"The victim said that a man entered her property and demanded money. He then proceeded to empty drawers throughout the property before a second man also entered the house. He is described as being in his late 20s, early 30s and was wearing a dark coloured rain coat, dark coloured beanie style hat and blue coloured tracksuit bottoms.

“The female victim was then threatened with a knife before being told to wait in an upstairs bedroom. The suspects proceeded to steal a number of items from the house including a large sum of money and a blue coloured iPhone 13.”

D/I Bell added: “Following enquiries, we subsequently arrested a 50-year-old man on Monday July 24 in the Belfast area. He has been charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary, criminal damage and theft and is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry today, Tuesday July 25. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“Our investigation continues and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured CCTV or doorbell footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1463 21/07/23.”