Man due in court charged with a number of offences after assault at licensed premises in Enniskillen

A 45-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
The man is due in court tomorrow

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 10th April. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges relate to an assault at licensed premises in the Townhall Street area of Enniskillen on Saturday (April 8).