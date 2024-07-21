Man due in court charged with attempting to prevent a lawful burial in Londonderry

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 21st Jul 2024, 09:39 BST
A man will appear in court charged with attempting to prevent a lawful burial.

The man, 55, was charged after the discovery of the body of a man, in his 80s, who was named locally as Noel O’Sullivan, at a house on Culmore Road in Londonderry last Wednesday.

The man will appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Monday.

