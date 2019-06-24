Man due in court charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child

A 30-year-old man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court this morning charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The man was arrested by detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch investigating the report of a serious sexual assault in the south Belfast area on Friday, June 21.



"The man has been charged with offences including sexual activity by an adult with a child between 13 and 16 years," a PSNI spokesperson said.



"As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."