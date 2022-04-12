Man due in court charged with possession of imitation firearm
A 27-year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a Class C Controlled drug.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:23 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:26 am
The charge follows an incident on the Falls Road shortly before 11.15pm on Saturday 2 April where a man was found with an imitation firearm.
He is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates court this morning.
As is usual all charged will be reviewed by the PPS.