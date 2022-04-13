Man due in court charged with rape and sexual activity with a child
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch have charged a 29-year-old man with rape and sexual activity by adult with a child between 13 and 16 years old.
By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 8:17 am
The charges relate to an arrest made yesterday (Tuesday 12th April) in the Newry area following a proactive policing operation.
The man is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court via video link today (Wednesday 13th April).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.