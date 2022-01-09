Man due in court following raid on suspected cannabis factory

Police image of the cannabis factory discovered in Omagh

The 32-year-old was arrested after police searched a property in Omagh.

Police said he has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and disorderly behaviour.

He is due to appear via video link before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 10.

On Saturday, police said the drugs seized had a street value of £60,000.

Chief Inspector Hoy said: “Officers conducted a search of a property in the Omagh area [on Friday] afternoon, where they located a suspected cannabis factory.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

Chief Inspector Hoy added: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1006 of 07/01/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

