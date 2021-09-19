Man due in court in Coleraine today in relation to knife robbery at Limavady shop

The man, 26, has been charged with robbery and possessing an article or blade in public. He is expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court.

Detectives appealed for information over the robbery in the Anderson Avenue area of Limavady.

A PSNI statement in the name of a Detective Sergeant Higgins said: “Shortly before 6.25pm, it was reported that a male entered a shop in the area armed with a knife. The male then made off with a sum of money following the incident.

“It is believed that two men made off after the male from the shop and we would like to speak with them as part of our ongoing inquiries. No one was injured during the incident. The male was then arrested on suspicion of robbery and possessing an article or blade in a public place.”

Police said later: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

