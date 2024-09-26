Man due in court on class A drugs charges after bust in Londonderry's Waterside
Officers from the Derry City and Strabane District Support Team charged the 38-year-old with possessing a class A drug, possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, and resisting police.
He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Friday.
The charges are in relation to the seizure of suspected class A drugs with an estimated street value of £39,000, which police said followed “a detection made by officers from the Local Policing Team in the Waterside area of the city on Wednesday”.