Man due in court on Monday morning following serious collision in Kilkeel at weekend

Police said the 27-year-old has been charged with causing death or grievous bodily injury by careless driving without due care and attention, possession of a Class B controlled drug, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no vehicle test certificate and no driving licence.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the Newry Road which was closed for several hours.

It is understood the person injured was a passenger in the vehicle who remains in a serious condition in hospital.