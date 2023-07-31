News you can trust since 1737
Man due in court on Monday morning following serious collision in Kilkeel at weekend

A man is due to appear in court on Monday morning (July 31) following a serious traffic collision near Kilkeel on Saturday.
Police said the 27-year-old has been charged with causing death or grievous bodily injury by careless driving without due care and attention, possession of a Class B controlled drug, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no vehicle test certificate and no driving licence.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the Newry Road which was closed for several hours.

It is understood the person injured was a passenger in the vehicle who remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police said the man is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court, and that all chargeswill be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.