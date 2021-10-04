Man due in court over Co Armagh pipe bomb explosion
A man accused of causing an explosion in Craigavon in December 2020 has been charged and will appear in court later this month.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 6:32 pm
The incident took place in the Enniskeen area on December 1.
At the time, police said an injured man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and that the remains of a pipe bomb type device had been recovered for forensic examination.
Yesterday, the PSNI said a man, aged in his 20s, had been charged with a number of offences including causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.
He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on October 27.