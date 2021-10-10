Man due in court over shop robbery

PSNI have made an arrest

Detectives investigating the report of a robbery at a shop on the Cliftonville Road on Friday charged the man with a number of offences including robbery, aggravated burglary, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, common assault and criminal damage.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.