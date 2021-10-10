Man due in court over shop robbery
A 28-year-old man faces a number of criminal charges after he was arrested following a robbery on Friday.
Detectives investigating the report of a robbery at a shop on the Cliftonville Road on Friday charged the man with a number of offences including robbery, aggravated burglary, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, common assault and criminal damage.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charge for aggravated burglary is in relation to an incident in the Ballynure Street area of north Belfast in the early hours of Friday, September 24.