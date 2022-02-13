Man enters house in north Belfast with firearm and demands money

Police are investigating

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “It was reported just after 9.45pm that a man had entered a house, with a firearm, and demanded money from a female occupant.

“The woman, aged in her twenties, ran to the kitchen, where she remained with a male occupant, also aged in his twenties, until the unknown man left the property empty-handed.

“The suspect is described as average build and was wearing a black face mask.

“This was a very distressing incident for the occupants of the property. Thankfully, neither of them were physically injured but they are understandably shaken as a result.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1793 of 11/02/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

