Man expected in court in connection with armed robbery in Oldpark area of Belfast
A man is expected to appear in court this morning in connection with an armed robbery in the Oldpark Road area of north Belfast on Sunday morning, 24th September.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Sep 2023, 07:12 BST- 1 min read
The 39-year-old has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a Class A controlled drug.
He has also been charged with a number of driving-related offences.
The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning – September 26.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.