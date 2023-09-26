Man expected in court in connection with armed robbery in Oldpark area of Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 39-year-old has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

He has also been charged with a number of driving-related offences.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning – September 26.

