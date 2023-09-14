Man expected to appear in court charged with the possession of firearms and explosives
A 43-year-old man has been been charged in connection with an ongoing terrorism investigation following last week’s searches in Londonderry.
By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Sep 2023, 06:13 BST- 1 min read
Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) have charged a man the man with possession of firearms and explosives.
He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court today – September 14.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.