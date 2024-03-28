Man extradited from Northern Ireland to the United States to stand trial for murder
He is wanted to stand trial for murder.
Detective Inspector Lennon from the International Policing Unit said “The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to work with our international partners and will use all means available to ensure offenders are brought to justice.
"If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the Extradition Courts.
“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”