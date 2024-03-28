Man extradited from Northern Ireland to the United States to stand trial for murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He is wanted to stand trial for murder.

Detective Inspector Lennon from the International Policing Unit said “The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to work with our international partners and will use all means available to ensure offenders are brought to justice.

"If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the Extradition Courts.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...