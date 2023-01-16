News you can trust since 1737
Man extradited from the USA to face a number of drug offences in Newry dating back to November 2013

A 32-year-old man was extradited from the United States of America to Northern Ireland today by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit.

By Gemma Murray
2 hours ago - 1 min read

According to a statement from the PSNI the man was arrested in the USA by virtue of an extradition request sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in relation to a number of drug offences in Newry, dating back to November 2013.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Tuesday 17th January.

