Man extradited from the USA to face a number of drug offences in Newry dating back to November 2013
A 32-year-old man was extradited from the United States of America to Northern Ireland today by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit.
By Gemma Murray
2 hours ago - 1 min read
According to a statement from the PSNI the man was arrested in the USA by virtue of an extradition request sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in relation to a number of drug offences in Newry, dating back to November 2013.
He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Tuesday 17th January.