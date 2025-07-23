Man faces charge of arson with intent to endanger life after house fire in Londonderry

A man has been charged with arson to endanger life, among other offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a house fire at around 11pm on Monday night in the Bluebell Hill Gardens area of Londonderry’s Brandywell district.

The house was empty at the time and no injuries were reported, but police said there was “significant” damage to the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbouring properties had to be evacuated while firefighters had tackled the blaze.

The entrance to Bluebell Hill Gardens in the Brandywell area of Londonderry city; a man has now been charged over the fire in this area (Google Maps)

Now detectives say that a man, aged 38, is due in court over the incident.

As well as the arson with intent charge, he is also accused of common assault, “assault on a police designated person”, and possession of a Class B drug.