Man faces charge of arson with intent to endanger life after house fire in Londonderry
It follows a house fire at around 11pm on Monday night in the Bluebell Hill Gardens area of Londonderry’s Brandywell district.
The house was empty at the time and no injuries were reported, but police said there was “significant” damage to the home.
Neighbouring properties had to be evacuated while firefighters had tackled the blaze.
Now detectives say that a man, aged 38, is due in court over the incident.
As well as the arson with intent charge, he is also accused of common assault, “assault on a police designated person”, and possession of a Class B drug.
He is expected to appear today at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court.