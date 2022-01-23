Man faces hijacking charge after woman targeted in broad daylight

PSNI

It follows a report of an assault which occurred on Friday.

Police received a report at 3.10pm that a female was assaulted while waiting in her vehicle opposite a licensed premises on the Abercorn Road.

The man is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Monday at 10am.

If anyone has information that could assist our investigation, police ask that you get in touch.

If you have dash cam footage please call 101 quoting reference number 1014 21/01/22.

