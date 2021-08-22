Man fights for his life after assault in Portadown, another man is charged

A 39-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm over the incident.

He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on September 17.

Detectives have appealed for information over the assault which occurred in the Thomas Street area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “Shortly before 1.40am [on Saturday], it was reported there was a large altercation involving a number of people fighting in the area. It was reported that a man in his 50s was punched in the face by a man, which caused the male to fall on the ground. He was taken to hospital for his injuries, and his condition is described as critical.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this time.

“Inquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 169 21/08/21. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry