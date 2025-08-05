Belfast Magistrates' Court

​​A man has been fined for the racially aggravated blocking of a zebra crossing near his home in Co Antrim.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Dean Clyde initially believed he was staging a legitimate political protest related to immigration issues, his lawyer said.

But the 34-year-old, of Carlan Close in Newtownabbey, today pleaded guilty to the obstruction of a road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to the Cloughfern Roundabout area on June 10 this year.

Officers located Clyde standing in the middle of a zebra crossing, preventing some traffic from passing through.

Tensions over Northern Ireland’s migrant community were high at the time amid rioting which first erupted in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Clyde’s offending was treated as aggravated by racial hostility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott disclosed: “It was related to the protests in Ballymena and what people believed was an issue regarding immigration.

“A number of protests took place throughout the north in relation to that, and one of them was in this area.”

Mr MacDermott argued only 10 cars were “inconvenienced” before police moved his client.

“He believed at that time he was involved in a legitimate political protest,” the lawyer added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He now appreciates by the letter of the law he is guilty of an offence of blocking the road, no matter how little inconvenience was caused to other drivers.”