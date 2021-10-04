Man flees from hotel after failed robbery bid in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter

Police have appealed for witnesses after the report of the incident in the Waring Street area on Saturday morning.

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield of the PSNI said: “It was reported to police that at around 8.30am, a man walked into a hotel in the area, approached staff and demanded cash.

“It was reported that the assailant was in possession of a bottle at the time. When staff informed him that there was no cash in the hotel, he fled from the scene.”

Sergeant Fairfield added: “He is described as being of slim build and wearing a grey sweater, grey tracksuit bottoms and a blue disposable mask.”

Police say that inquiries are continuing and they would like to hear from anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident.

The PSNI can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 427 of 02/10/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or on 0800 555 111.

