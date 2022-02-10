Man found dead ‘is likely to have been drowned by others’

Father of six Gerard Hampson, who was found dead on the shores of Lough Neagh in 2008 is likely to have been drowned by others, a coroner has found

The naked body of Michael Gerard Hampson, 53, – known as Gerard – of Northland Road in Londonderry was found on January 9 that year close to Toomebridge.

The inquest previously heard from his family that he had a “pathological fear” of water.

He had been wanted by police for questioning over a kidnapping incident in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, in the Irish Republic in April 2007.

The inquest heard some had expressed concern about Mr Hampson “talking”.

Coroner Joe McCrisken found Mr Hampson was likely to have been drowned by others in the Moyola River in late 2007.

Delivering findings in Omagh Courthouse yesterday following the inquest, Mr McCrisken said there are a “great many improbabilities, inconsistencies and impossibilities surrounding Mr Hampson’s death”.

He added: “I find it highly improbable that Gerard Hampson died by natural causes, suicide or accident.

“It seems to me the truth must be that Mr Hampson died as a result of the actions of a third party or persons.

“I am satisfied on balance that Mr Hampson died as a result of drowning, probably on the Moyola River on November 30, 2007.”

He said he believes it is likely his clothes had been removed by a third party to potentially remove any forensic link.

Mr McCrisken made reference to evidence given to the inquest by Mr Hampson’s niece, who recalled seeing him at the end of November 2007 and noted he seemed “on edge”. She said he did not know when asked if he was safe.

“According to Mr Hampson’s niece, her uncle told her, ‘there are boys after me and I don’t know where to go’,” the coroner said.

Inquest rules in Northern Ireland prevent coroners from giving any opinion on civil or criminal liability.

There were no referrals made to the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr Hampson was described as a former bricklayer who had struggled with alcoholism and some mental health difficulties, and could be considered a “vulnerable man”.

He had spent time in custody as a republican prisoner during the 1970s.