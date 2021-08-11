Man found on the street with cuts and broken leg in west Belfast’s Falls district
Detectives are appealing for information after a man was found injured on the lower Springfield Road in west Belfast.
The man was found near the junction with Violet Street, close to the Falls Road, shortly before 11.45am on Wednesday morning.
He had a suspected broken leg and cuts to his head and face.
Officers attended the scene and a short time later located a male suspect.
The male, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in custody assisting with police enquiries.
The injured man has since been taken to hospital for treatment.
Police added: “The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information about this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident, is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 708 11/08/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
