Man found unconscious with head and facial injuries - and no memory of savage assault

Officers received a report that a man, aged in his 20’s, had been discovered unconscious by a member of the public at around 2.30am on the morning of Tuesday 17th May, between McClure Street and Fitzroy Avenue on the Ormeau Road.

The man had sustained a number of facial and head injuries and was unable to recall any details of the attack.

An ambulance was called and he was then taken to hospital where he received medical treatment for his injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with the investigation to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1355 17/05/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.