Man found with arms bound after being assaulted in Coleraine by masked trio

An injured man with his arms bound was discovered in the middle of the night in Coleraine, say police.

He had been assaulted, and was found in the Bushmills Road area in the north-east of the town at about 3.40am on Saturday.

The PSNI said: “It is reported the man had been assaulted by three masked men. He suffered injuries to his face and chest.

