Man freed on bail after handing himself in to Banbridge shooting investigators

Rathfriland Road, Banbridge. Google image

The victim, aged 40, remains in a critical condition after being shot in the abdomen by a masked man in the Rathfriland Road area of Banbridge on April 12.

On Monday, a 34-year-old suspect presented himself to police and is to be questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been released on bail after questioning to allow for further police inquiries.

Two other men, aged 39 and 46, were previously arrested in connection with the investigation and were given police bail to allow for further inquiries.