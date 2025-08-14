A man from Romania has been jailed after being caught at Larne port in a fourth breach of his deportation order.

Olivian Ruset, 35, with an address listed as Jud Polj, Sat Salcyta in Romania, was detected on August 6 this year attempting to get a ferry to Scotland.

Today he appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video from custody.

A prosecutor said he was in breach of a deportation order which had been served in 2017. She said it was the fourth breach.

He had a record. In March 2023 in England he was convicted of three counts of aiding and abetting robbery when he was given a prison term of two years and six months.

He also had a conviction in Romania in 2013 and in the Coventry area in 2016 and 2017 he was convicted for driving offences.

The defendant had also been at court in the Birmingham area in 2021 for breaching a Deportation Order.

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked if the defendant would be deported again after today’s court sentence, and the prosecutor said he will be "placed in immigration custody".

A defence solicitor said the defendant did not oppose being deported and said "the only reason" he tried to pass through Larne was to go to the English midlands to see his "wife and six children".

The defendant had also lived in the English midlands before "driving matters" had triggered his original deportation.

He had recently travelled from the Republic of Ireland before going to Larne, it was said.

The solicitor said the defendant's "mother and siblings" live in Romania where he had worked as a labourer.