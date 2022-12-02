Man given suspected UVF guns and explosives a ‘patsy’ who feared being shot, court told

Handout photo issued by the PSNI of a hand gun with ammunition seized in what has been termed as a "significant" police operation into paramilitary activity in Belfast.

William Baker, 51, also claimed he knew how to put loose bullets into the chamber of one of the stashed revolvers because his father had been in a country and western music band.

Details emerged as he was granted bail on charges connected to a series of police raids on November 18.

Six guns, a large quantity of assorted ammunition, two pipe bombs and two smoke grenades were discovered at the house on Belvoir Street he shared with his 47-year-old brother Robin Baker.

A box of magnets believed to be for use on the underside of vehicles was also located in the operation targeting the East Belfast UVF.

The haul had been hidden below stairs and behind plasterboard at the property.

The two brothers are jointly charged with possessing firearms and explosives with intent to endanger life and in suspicious circumstances.

Both of them deny being members of the UVF.

During interviews William Baker insisted that his brother knew nothing about the weapons.

He told police that he had been given a bag of items to hold onto as a return favour after issues with a neighbour holding all-night parties were resolved.

When he checked the contents he discovered some bullets were loose and decided to place them in the chamber of an accompanying revolver, according to his account.

Defence counsel Sean Mullan argued that his client’s explanation had “the ring of truth”.

“This man’s father had replica (guns) because he was previously in a country and western band,” the barrister submitted.

“He said the bullets were rattling around and that’s why he put them in there.”

The court heard that the Bakers had been “preyed upon” by others.

“Paramilitaries in our community need people to hold and store weapons,” Mr Mullan said.

“Here we have two unmarried brothers sharing a property, they have all the hallmarks of patsies.”

Mr Justice O’Hara was told William Baker found himself in a predicament after he had been approached.

“He was afraid that if he said no he would be shot, and if he went to the police he would be shot. He was between a rock and a hard place,” counsel added.

Granting bail to the accused, the judge ordered him to live at an undisclosed address.