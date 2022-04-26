Man ‘had part of ear bitten off’ in city centre assault

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Shortly after midnight, a report was received of two males fighting in the Royal Avenue area.

“Officers attended, and located a male who had had part of his ear bitten off. He had also sustained injuries to his cheek bone and mouth, and there was a substantial amount of dried blood over his face.

“The assailant has been described as being of a heavy build, with strawberry blonde / blonde hair, and was dressed in grey bottoms. It is also understood that he was not wearing a top at the time of the altercation.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who may have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 5 of 26/04/22.”