Man handed 8 and a half year sentence after being convicted of robbery and disqualified driving

A PSNI statement says that 34-year-old Martin Smyth pleaded guilty to the offences at Downpatrick Crown Court on Friday 6th January 2023.The sentencing follows an armed robbery at a post office in Ballynahinch on 10 June 2021.Detective Constable Ruairi McMahon said: "The victim, who was working in the post office at the time, endured a terrifying ordeal. She was struck on the head during the robbery and was left shaken by the ordeal.I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that the victims receive the justice they deserve. I would ask anyone who believes they are a victim of crime to contact police on the non-emergency number 101."