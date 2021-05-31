Man has nearly 400 convictions

Laganside court complex in Belfast city centre.

Michael McNally was said to have swore at the ambulance crew during an encounter near the city centre at the weekend.

The 34-year-old, whose address was given as Clifton Park Avenue, received a one-month sentence after pleading guilty to disorderly behaviour.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard how an ambulance went to Corporation Street on Saturday due to concerns for his safety.

Prosecutors said McNally then directed a string of verbal abuse at the paramedics trying to help him.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott stressed there was no physical violence involved in the incident.

Mr MacDermott argued that the defendant’s behaviour may have been influenced by a serious, drug-induced condition.

“He has a brain-stem injury from taking glue when he was younger, and very difficult social skills,” the lawyer explained.

The court was told McNally has now amassed more than 380 convictions, including more than 180 thefts, on his criminal record.

Earlier this year he was jailed for trying to steal a tips jar and punching a Covid screen at a Belfast coffee shop.

Despite defence submissions, District Judge Rosalie Prytherch ruled that he must serve a further term of imprisonment for the latest offence.