Man held on suspicion of arson with intent in upper Ardoyne area of north Belfast

Fire Brigade

Shortly before 7.30pm, police received a report that a fire had been started at a house in the Deerpark Gardens area, in the upper Ardoyne district.

Officers attended along with firefighters.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who may have information which may assist the investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1890 of 22/09/21.

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

