Man held on suspicion of drug possession and driving while unfit after vehicle flips over in Co Antrim crash

This is the aftermath of a crash in Co Antrim which saw a man arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive.

The single-vehicle crash happened yesterday on the Larne Road, near Whitehead, shortly before 7.30am.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit due to drink or drugs and possession of a class C controlled drug.

