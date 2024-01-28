All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Man held on suspicion of strangling someone is released by police whilst 63-year-old woman charged with GBH

​A man who was arrested on suspicion of strangling someone has been released from custody.
By Adam Kula
Published 28th Jan 2024, 15:26 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 15:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​The 44-year-old man had been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the Firmount Drive area of Antrim on Friday.

He was held on suspicion of aggravated burglary, threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, non-fatal strangulation, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said on Sunday that he has been “released following questioning to allow for further police enquiries”.

Handcuffs (by wmfawmfa is marked with CC PDM)Handcuffs (by wmfawmfa is marked with CC PDM)
Handcuffs (by wmfawmfa is marked with CC PDM)

Meanwhile a 63-year-old woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.

She is to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court on February 20.