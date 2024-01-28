Man held on suspicion of strangling someone is released by police whilst 63-year-old woman charged with GBH
The 44-year-old man had been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the Firmount Drive area of Antrim on Friday.
He was held on suspicion of aggravated burglary, threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, non-fatal strangulation, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
Police said on Sunday that he has been “released following questioning to allow for further police enquiries”.
Meanwhile a 63-year-old woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.
She is to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court on February 20.