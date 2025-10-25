Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary and assault in west Belfast

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary and assault in west Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Robson said: "Just before 9:30pm on Friday, 24th October we received a report that the residents of a property in the Clonfadden Crescent area of the city had been assaulted.

"Two males had entered the property before attacking the male resident with a hammer and metal bar, the female resident attempted to intervene and was injured in the process. The men then made off from the scene before police arrived.

"This was a vicious attack carried out on two adults while a child was present.

"The male and female attended hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not being described as serious at this time.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have information about this, who was in the area at the time, or who may have video footage - ring doorbell or other that could be relevant to the investigation, to get in contact with us on 101 quoting reference 1456 of 24/10/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.