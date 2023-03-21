News you can trust since 1737
Man hospitalised after being knocked down by his own van - appeal for witnesses

Detectives are investigating a robbery in Craigavon on Monday, 20 March, during which a man was knocked down by his own van.

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:39 GMT- 1 min read

The victim delivered a parcel to a house in Lakeview Court at around 6.45pm and was then struck on the back on the head while he walked back to his white Ford Transit.

He fell to the ground and his attacker then stole the van and made off, striking the victim as he got to his feet.

The victim has sustained some injuries which will require hospital treatment.

PSNI
The suspect is described as being in his 40s, with black hair and beard.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and black bottoms.Detectives investigating this crime would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage in the area.

Please call 101, quoting reference 1915 of 20/03/23.Alternatively, information can be provided using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.