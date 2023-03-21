Man hospitalised after being knocked down by his own van - appeal for witnesses

The victim delivered a parcel to a house in Lakeview Court at around 6.45pm and was then struck on the back on the head while he walked back to his white Ford Transit.

He fell to the ground and his attacker then stole the van and made off, striking the victim as he got to his feet.

The victim has sustained some injuries which will require hospital treatment.

PSNI

The suspect is described as being in his 40s, with black hair and beard.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and black bottoms.Detectives investigating this crime would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage in the area.

