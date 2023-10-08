Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police patrol responding to a report found an unconscious man at Sloan Street in Dungannon.

The report sent to police at about 3.20am said a group of males armed with knives were in the area of Market Square and Irish Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said that witnesses claimed a group of up to 30 males had attacked the man before fleeing the area on foot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

The man was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he is receiving treatment for serious head injuries.

Officers did not locate any armed men while conducting its tour.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing to anyone with information or mobile phone or dash-cam footage to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 366 08/10/23.