Man in 20's shot in 'despicable attack' - medical treatment being given at scene

Police are currently at the scene of a paramilitary style shooting incident in the Carrigart Avenue area of west Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: “At approximately 7:40 pm, police received a report that a man in his 20s had sustained gunshot wounds to his legs.

Ambulance

“The man is receiving medical treatment for his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening at present.

“This was a despicable attack, and those involved in this type of attack do not represent the interests of any community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information that would assist us with our enquiries to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 1677 12/12/19.”

Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.