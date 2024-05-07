Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man was arrested whilst police carried out ‘proactive patrols in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast, shortly before midnight yesterday evening, Monday 6th May, when officers observed a vehicle driving erratically’.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Ash added that police signalled to the driver to stop at the junction between Springfield Drive and Springfield Avenue, but the vehicle made off at speed.

“It then stopped at Springmadden Court, where it collided with a garden fence,” added the officer.

“The male driver of the vehicle, which was subsequently discovered to have been stolen, was detained by officers close to the scene, and a number of items, including car keys and bank cards, were located on his person.

“It is believed that these items were taken during a burglary at a property in the West Circular Road area of north Belfast earlier that evening.”

Detective Sergeant Ash added: “The male driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to property, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, failing to stop for police, using a motor vehicle without insurance, and no driving licence.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“A male passenger fled from the scene, and enquiries are continuing to locate this suspect.”

“We are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 28 of 07/05/24.”

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/