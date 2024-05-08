Man in 20s charged with string of motoring offences and burglary
Detectives investigating a report of a burglary in the West Circular Road area of north Belfast, and a number of motoring offences which took place in west Belfast, have charged a man to court.
A PSNI statement says the man. 20, has been charged with burglary (dwelling), aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to property, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, no driving licence, driving a motor vehicle without insurance, and failing to stop for police.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 8th May.
And is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.