Man in 30s expected in court after PSNI probe sexual assault of a teenage girl in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena on May 24
The man, aged in his 30s, has been charged with causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault and sexual communication with a child.
He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 25th June.
As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A second man, also aged in his 30s, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
Furthermore, a third man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested by detectives and remains in custody.