Man in 30s expected in court after PSNI probe sexual assault of a teenage girl in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena on May 24

By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 10:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Detectives investigating the report of a sexual assault of a teenage girl in the Ballykeel area on Saturday 24th May, have charged a man to court.

The man, aged in his 30s, has been charged with causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault and sexual communication with a child.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 25th June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A second man, also aged in his 30s, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Furthermore, a third man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested by detectives and remains in custody.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice