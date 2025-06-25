Man in 30s expected in court after PSNI probe sexual assault of a teenage girl in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena on May 24

Detectives investigating the report of a sexual assault of a teenage girl in the Ballykeel area on Saturday 24th May, have charged a man to court.

The man, aged in his 30s, has been charged with causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault and sexual communication with a child.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 25th June.

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A second man, also aged in his 30s, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.