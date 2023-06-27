News you can trust since 1737
Man in 30s shot in leg on Monday night in 'clear violation of the victim’s human rights'

A man in his 30s has been shot in the leg in west Belfast on Monday night.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a shooting in the Divis Street area at 11.05pm.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: "Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the victim, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights.

"Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack.

"Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2271 of 26/06/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/