Man in 30s shot in leg on Monday night in 'clear violation of the victim’s human rights'

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a shooting in the Divis Street area at 11.05pm.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: "Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the victim, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights.

"Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack.

"Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2271 of 26/06/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.