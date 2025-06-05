Man in 40's dies in hospital days after sustaining serious injuries in an 'incident' in Jonesborough
The PSNI ass that a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference CW 35 31/05/25.
Alternatively, you can also make a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.