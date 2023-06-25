News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group

Man in 50s arrested after hammer attack in Londonderry leaves victims with head injuries

A man is being held in custody for questioning in connection with a hammer attack on two men in Londonderry.
By David Young, PA
Published 25th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened in the Duke Street area of the Waterside in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police received a report shortly before 1.10am that two men had been assaulted by another man who struck them with a hammer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the men sustained head injuries and the second man sustained injuries to his head, face and ankle.

The PSNIThe PSNI
The PSNI
Most Popular

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place."

Police appealed for witnesses or anyone else with information about the incident to come forward.