Man in 50s arrested after hammer attack in Londonderry leaves victims with head injuries
The incident happened in the Duke Street area of the Waterside in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police received a report shortly before 1.10am that two men had been assaulted by another man who struck them with a hammer.
One of the men sustained head injuries and the second man sustained injuries to his head, face and ankle.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "A man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place."
Police appealed for witnesses or anyone else with information about the incident to come forward.