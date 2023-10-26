Man in 60s arrested after probe into shots fired over coffin
Detective Inspector Phelan said: “Detectives conducted searches at addresses in the Londonderry area on Thursday, October 26th and arrested a man, aged in his 60s, under the Terrorism Act.
“He was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he remains at this time, assisting with enquiries.
“Our investigation is ongoing and anyone with information that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101.
“Information can be provided anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”