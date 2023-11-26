Man in a critical condition in hospital after a suspected hit-and-run traffic collision in Londonderry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chief Inspector Moyne said: “Police received a report just after 8.30am on Sunday morning (November 26) that a man, aged in his 60s, had been taken to hospital shortly before 5.15am with significant injuries.
“We believe the man was potentially hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene in the Fergleen Park area.
“Initial medical treatment was provided and the man was transported to hospital by our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. His condition remains critical at this time.
“A number of cordons in the Fergleen Park area remain in place at this time as officers continue to carry out enquiries into exactly what happened and identify the vehicle involved.
“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the Fergleen Park area between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday morning, to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 505 26/11/23.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org