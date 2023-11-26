Police in Londonderry are appealing for witnesses and information following a suspected hit-and-run road traffic collision in the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chief Inspector Moyne said: “Police received a report just after 8.30am on Sunday morning (November 26) that a man, aged in his 60s, had been taken to hospital shortly before 5.15am with significant injuries.

“We believe the man was potentially hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene in the Fergleen Park area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Initial medical treatment was provided and the man was transported to hospital by our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. His condition remains critical at this time.

Police in Londonderry are appealing for witnesses and information following a suspected hit-and-run road traffic collision in the city this morning (November 26)

“A number of cordons in the Fergleen Park area remain in place at this time as officers continue to carry out enquiries into exactly what happened and identify the vehicle involved.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the Fergleen Park area between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday morning, to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 505 26/11/23.”