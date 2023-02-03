Man in Belfast court charged with attempted murder of two police officers

Leon Maginn, 22, of Ormeau Road, in the south of the city, is facing two charges of attempted murder. One of the male officers suffered a serious stab wound to his neck, while the other had his face cut at an address in Ormeau Road in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Appearing before Belfast Magistrates’ Court via videolink from custody on Friday morning, Maginn responded by saying “yes” when asked if he understood the charges. A police officer told the court that he believed he could connect the accused with the charges.

A mental health assessment was ordered. No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

PSNI