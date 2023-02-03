News you can trust since 1737
Man in Belfast court charged with attempted murder of two police officers

A man has appeared in court in Belfast charged with the attempted murder of two police officers.

By Michael Cousins
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 11:58am

Leon Maginn, 22, of Ormeau Road, in the south of the city, is facing two charges of attempted murder. One of the male officers suffered a serious stab wound to his neck, while the other had his face cut at an address in Ormeau Road in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Appearing before Belfast Magistrates’ Court via videolink from custody on Friday morning, Maginn responded by saying “yes” when asked if he understood the charges. A police officer told the court that he believed he could connect the accused with the charges.

A mental health assessment was ordered. No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

District Judge Steven Keown said the case will next be heard on March 3.

